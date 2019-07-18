Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands | $7 | Amazon



Working out at home is free and (in theory) easy. If you feel weird not having any equipment in your house, you can start out small with a set of resistance bands. They might be tiny, but they can be very effective when working out different muscle groups. Plus, you can easily pack them in a bag and work out from anywhere using them. You can get Letsfit Resistance Loop Bands for $7 on Amazon. The set includes five bands, varying in resistance from extra light (five pounds) to extra heavy (40 pounds).