Get Fired up for Outdoor Plans with 40% off a Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit 6K3IGLBF Image : Tacklife

Tacklife Tabletop Fire Pit | $30 | Amazon | Use promo code 6K3IGLBF



Spring is nearly in the air, and with vaccines spreading far and wide and positivity rates steadily dropping, many of us are dreaming of reuniting with friends and family in the months ahead. Prepare for your next outdoor gatherings with Tacklife’s tabletop fire pit, which is marked down 40% off the list price today when you use promo code 6K3IGLBF at checkout.



Advertisement

This handy glass, concrete, and metal fixture can easily move between outdoor surfaces, providing a decorative and warming flame fueled by bioethanol. It’s just $30 today when you use the promo code.