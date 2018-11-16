Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

If you’re like us, you have a long list of items you hope to get on Black Friday. Like, spreadsheets and phone alarms might be involved. But if snagging a Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of your goals, you can go ahead and check that box today, because it’s already at its Black Friday price of $100. It’s almost like Amazon knows you so well that it could predict what you wanted to buy and decided to make it easier for you. Almost.

(Shopping for the kids’ edition? That’s on sale too!)

