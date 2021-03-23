Get Fast and Furious With Need for Speed Heat for Just $15 on PC

Need for Speed Heat (PC)

Screenshot : EA

Need for Speed Heat (PC) | $15 | Amazon



I’ve got a need. And the only prescription is more speed. Racing enthusiasts can grab Need for Speed Heat for $15 on PC today, which is very, very cheap. What can we say? It’s a fun racing game where you drive a car very fast and avoid cops. You basically becoming a street racing night criminal terrorizing city streets for fun. What’s not to love. The Need for Speed series has been inconsistent over the years, but it is always so pleasurable to just zip around in these games. If you need an escape and want to barrel down a highway for a few hours, this is a very cheap and legal way to do so.