Holiday 2020

Get Fancy With an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set, 65% Off

All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set | $300 | Macy’s
Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set | $300 | Macy’s

Because of an early Black Friday deal, you’ll be able to grab an All-Clad Stainless Steel 7-Piece Cookware Set for $300, 65% off the original list price. Light up your kitchen with a new 10" fry pan, 2-qt saucepan, 3-qt sauté pan, and a 6-qt stockpot, all with covers. These pots are also dishwasher-safe, so you’ll be able to throw em’ in once you’ve finished cooking all those holiday dinners. Grab it before it’s gone!

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

