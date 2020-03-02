It's all consuming.
Get Fancy With An Aduro Apple Watch Charging Stand

Ignacia
Aduro Charging Stand Apple Watch | $10 | Woot
Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Aduro Charging Stand Apple Watch | $10 | Woot

Charge your Apple Watch in style with an Aduro charging stand! It’s only $10 so you can place your watch in a nice, safe place while it recharges to top form. It also protects your watch from scratches it might’ve gotten if it was just on your nightstand doing its thing. The stand is compatible with both the 38 and 42mm sizes, so all you gotta do is plug it in and go. I’d get on it before it’s gone.

Ignacia

Commerce Editor

