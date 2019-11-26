It's all consuming.
Get Everyone's Favorite Neoprene Backpack From Dagne Dover For 20% Off

Ana Suarez
20% Off Sitewide | Dagne Dover
It is no secret that people love Dagne Dover backpacks. And while the neoprene backpack will always reign supreme in our hearts, Dagne is so much more. Do yourself a favor and check out all that they have to offer during this Black Friday sale. Right now, you can score 20% off sitewide – no promo code necessary!

Shop Dagne Dover’s classic 365 Neoprene, Leather Edit, and Signature Collection now through December 4. The 20% discount will automatically be applied and all orders currently have free shipping.

Ana Suarez
Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

