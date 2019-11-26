Get Everyone's Favorite Neoprene Backpack From Dagne Dover For 20% Off

20% Off Sitewide | Dagne Dover

It is no secret that people love Dagne Dover backpacks. And while the neoprene backp ack will always reign supreme in our hearts, Dagne is so much more. Do yourself a favor and check out all that they have to offer during this Black Friday sale. Right now, you can score 20% o ff s itewide – no promo code necessary!

Shop Dagne Dover’s classic 3 65 Neoprene, Leather Edit, and Signature Collection now through December 4. The 20% discount will automatically be applied and all orders currently have free shipping.