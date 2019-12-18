It's all consuming.
Get Everyone In Your Family a Discounted Eufy RoboVac For Christmas

Ana Suarez
I don’t need to tell you that Christmas is days away. You can’t turn around a corner without seeing something holiday-related. If you’re stuck on gifts for a number of people that you love, why not make their lives easier? Gift them the joy of never having to vacuum again. A number of Eufy RoboVacs are currently on sale. Who wouldn’t want a little robot in their home to make their lives simpler?

The Eufy RoboVac 30C is $100 off (clip coupon on the page). Need a robot that not only vacuums but also mops and has laser navigation? The Eufy RoboVac L70 Hybrid is marked down to $380 (which is $170 off, no coupon necessary). The Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S MAX is down to $180 when you clip the 5% off coupon. And finally, the most budget-friendly option of all the robot vacuums, the Eufy BoostIQ 11S is only $170 when you clip the $70 coupon on the page.

And while you’re at it, you can get 50% off Eudy handheld vacuums, or you can get a free smart scale! To get 50% off the hand vacuums below, use promo code eufyvacuum at checkout. And for a free smart scale, use promo code EUFYSCALEC1. Just to be clear, it is either or, not both items, that you can add for extra savings.

