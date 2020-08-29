ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
It's all consuming.
Get Even More Keys to Mash With Razer's Pro Gaming Keypads, On Sale At Amazon

Elizabeth Henges
Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad (Black) | $80 | Amazon Razer Tartarus Pro Gaming Keypad (White) | $90 | Amazon
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
You know what you need in your life? More buttons. Always more buttons. Razer is having a sale on Amazon for a variety of their products, and that includes the Pro Gaming Keypad. The keypad has 32 extra programmable keys, so that you can have all your macros and emotes ready to go. Awesome! The black keypad is $80, while the white keypad is a bit more expensive at $90.

