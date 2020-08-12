It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Eight Low Profile Solar Ground Lights for $29

Quentyn Kennemer
Hakol 8-Pack LED Solar Ground Lights | $29 | MorningSave
Hakol 8-Pack LED Solar Ground Lights | $29 | MorningSave
Hakol 8-Pack LED Solar Ground Lights | $29 | MorningSave

At MorningSave, they’re bundling eight of these solar-powered LED bulbs designed to burrow into the grounds around your home for $29. This flat disk design illuminates the area without much of vertical footprint. Each light has eight bright LEDs, and they’ll get their charge daily from the sun and automatically kick on when night falls for up to 10 hours.

