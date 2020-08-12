Get Eight Low Profile Solar Ground Lights for $29

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Hakol 8-Pack LED Solar Ground Lights | $29 | MorningSave
At MorningSave, they’re bundling eight of these solar-powered LED bulbs designed to burrow into the grounds around your home for $29. This flat disk design illuminates the area without much of vertical footprint. Each light has eight bright LEDs, and they’ll get their charge daily from the sun and automatically kick on when night falls for up to 10 hours.