Screenshot: The Drop

For as long as humans have been fermenting grapes, wine has always been an “indoor” beverage. If you want to enjoy wine on the go, you’ve got a pack a big, breakable bottle, a corkscrew, and glasses. There’s an entire cottage industry dedicated to making the practice slightly less inconvenient. Here’s a better idea: just drink wine from a can, dummy!



The Drop is an online wine club that makes and sells its own canned wine, and our readers can save $20 on their first 24-pack with promo code KINJA20 by signing up for a subscription. By default, you’ll get eight cans each of red, white, and my personal favorite, rosé, but you can also customize the mix to your liking. Each can holds 1.7 glasses, or 1/3 of a bottle, making this deal essentially eight bottles of wine for $47. You don’t need to be a math whiz to know that’s a great deal.

If you stay on as a member, you’ll get a new box every month for $67 with free shipping, which still comes out to just over $8 per “bottle.” If you’ve got too many cans piling up, you can also skip a month or flat out cancel your subscription at any time.