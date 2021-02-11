Get EA's Greatest Hits for Dirt Cheap in Massive PC Publisher Sale

EA Games Sale (PC) Screenshot : Amazon

EA Games Sale (PC) | Amazon

If you’ve ever thought about buying any EA game in the past few years, here’s your moment to shine. Amazon is running a giant EA publisher sale, which includes discounts on some of the company’s greatest hits on PC only. If you don’t want to subscribe to EA Play, this is an excellent chance to pick and choose the games you want for cheap. The sale includes a mix of recent hits and golden oldies. If you’ve been thinking about getting Star Wars Squadrons, it’s on sale for $24. Speaking of the space drama, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is only $20.

The deals don’t stop there! Want to dip into Burnout Paradise Remastered? That’s only $5! There are some rock bottom prices on amazing games in here, like Titanfall 2 for $6 or Dead Space for $2, so browse around and see if there’s anything you’ve been meaning to pick up over the years.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Up To 85% Off Lelo Valentine's Day Sale Click Here To Have Your Mind Blown

Get discounts on vibrators, rings, and cutting-edge sex tech now through the end of the week.