It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Get Dymo's Super Exciting Handheld Label Maker For Its Lowest Price In Over a Year

Eric Ravenscraft
Filed to:Kinja Deals
742
Save
Dymo Label Maker Sale | Amazon
Screenshot: Amazon
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Dymo Label Maker Sale | Amazon

There may not be stiff competition for most baller office equipment—and the fax machine sure isn’t winning it anytime soon—but if there were, obviously label makers would win. They’re cool. Having a dedicated printer for your labels printers is like having a sedia gestatoria to carry around your pope. How luxurious, how absolutely regal do labels have to be to get their own special printer?

Advertisement

And none are cooler than this handheld Dymo label maker, currently just $20. That’s cheaper than we’ve seen it in over a year. If you’re feeling fancier, today’s Dymo label sale has plenty more models, including this standalone Dymo label printer for $50, 10 shipping label rolls for $90, and even heat shrink tube labels for $19.

Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

Get Ready For Your Next Vacation With Home Depot's Travel Luggage Sale
Dozens Of Kindle Memoirs, Biographies, Cookbooks, And More Are On Sale Today Only
Start Your Very Own Herb Garden With These Herbs and Herb Accessories

About the author

Eric Ravenscraft
Eric Ravenscraft

Freelance writer for The Inventory.

EmailTwitterPosts