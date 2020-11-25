Get Duke Nukem Forever for 56 Cents, I Guess

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Eneba is running the most out-there Black Friday sale we’ve seen yet, with a selection of games available for under $1 (yes, you read that right) with the promo code XCOMTHANKSGIVING. The discounts are truly fascinating, to say the least. I mean, where else can you get Duke Nukem Forever for 56 cents? Usually you’d have to dig through a landfill for that kind of value! Duke aside, there are some legitimately fun pickups included in the deal if you’re looking to grab some classics and niche titles you’ve missed. You can get Steam keys for games like the complete edition of XCOM: Enemy Unknown (hence, the promo code), The Secret of Monkey Island Special Edition, Sonic & Sega All-Stars Racing and more for around a $1 each. Look, Black Friday is weird enough as is, so why not go all out? I am having an existential crisis.





Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.



