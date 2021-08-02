Two Long-Sleeve Button-Down Shirts | $49 | JACHS NY



Fellas, I know it’s hard to accept, but summer is coming to a close next month and you need the right wardrobe to adapt to the upcoming transition weather. Fortunately for you, JACHS NY is ahead of the curve with a sale on long-sleeve shirts in a wide variety of styles—two for $49 using the promo code 2BD! While these fits would ordinarily set you back $99 apiece, JACHS has them marked down already to $29, and the coupon slashes prices even further.



Among the sales it ems, you’ll find JACHS’ signature vintage looks in classic colors suitable for every type of guy. This red stretch denim button-down, for instance, is versatile and comfortable, the perfect combo whether you’re out and about with friends or headed to work in a business casual setting. I’m also a fan of its light blue equivalent, which employs more of a static tone that lends itself to blending in with the rest of your outfit. However, the oxford shirts on display are staple pieces every closet needs, and pair well with suit jackets if you find yourself in formal spaces more often than not. And of course, you can’t go wrong with a pocketed plaid option as is essential as we start to approach the PSL spooky season.



For those forward-thinkers looking ahead to the gradual temperature decline over the next several months, this is one of the better deals you’ll find on long-sleeve button-down shirts. Of course, it won’t last long either, so be sure to take advantage while supplies remain.

