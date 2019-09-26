Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

20% Off Select Costumes Orders of $60 or More | ShopDisney

Are you planning to make your entire family dress up as characters from Stars Wars for Halloween? Even the dog? Good for you! Do yourself a favor and get 20% off costumes of $60 or more at ShopDisney. Star Wars not your thing? Disney bought Marvel too, so your crew can roll out as the Avengers. Or classic Disney characters like Peter Pan or Woody.

Now, costumes from ShopDisney are most certainly going to cost more than places like Spirit Halloween or Party City, but they tend to be more detailed and higher-quality. So, you’re better off getting the better costume while it is on sale.

The 20% off discount will automatically be applied at check out when your order totals $60 or more (on costumes selected directly from the Halloween Event page). To snag some extra savings, if your order is over $75, you can get free shipping with the promo code SHIPMAGIC.