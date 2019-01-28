Men’s and Women’s Joe’s Jeans Flash Sales | Nordstrom Rack
Graphic: Chelsea Stone

No matter how worth it they are, spending a fortune on designer denim never feels great. But today, you can take home a pair of Joe’s Jeans for much less than usual, thanks to a Nordstrom Rack flash event. Both men’s and women’s styles of jeans and other apparel are more than half off their regular prices. It’s a sale you’ll want to slide on ASAP.