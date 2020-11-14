Get Digital Versions of Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for 10% Off Right Now

It's all consuming.
Elizabeth Lanier
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Xbox) | $54 | Eneba | Promo VALHALLAXBOX

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War (Xbox) | $54 | Eneba | Promo COLDWARXBOX

Between the pandemic and the election season, it has been a stressful fall for all of us. Why not kick back with a new game to escape for an hour or two (or 50) in your off-time this week?

You can grab digital, Xbox One versions of both Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War right now for 10% off at Eneba by using codes VALHALLAXBOX and COLDWARXBOX at checkout, respectively (obvs).

While it only amounts to about $6 off each, you can’t get much lower than that on two brand-spanking-new games. Treat yourself!

Elizabeth Lanier

Weekend Deals Writer

