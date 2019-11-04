Get Darksiders II, Planet Alpha, and Three More Free Games With Twitch Prime

Twitch Prime November Free Games



It’s the first week of a new month, which means with the power of Twitch Prime, you can pop off in five new games. This month includes Darksiders II: Deathfinitive Edition, plus Double Cross, Planet Alpha, Sword Legacy: Omen, and Turmoil. Twitch Prime is free if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, but if you don’t, you can grab one here.