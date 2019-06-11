Graphic: Shep McAllister

An Arcade1Up 3/4 sized arcade cabinet would be a perfect Father’s Day gift for the geeky dad with some extra basement space, and you can get the Centipede cabinet (which also includes Millipede, Missile Command, and Crystal Castles) for just $175 today, complete with a bonus riser that brings the controls and screen up to a more ergonomic height.



The machine includes original Cabinet artwork, a faithfully recreated joystick and button arrangement, and a 17" color display. The only thing they didn’t recreate from the original arcade machine? The coin slot.