Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Get Cyberbullied By Children Online When You Buy Overwatch for $9

Overwatch (PC) | $9 | Eneba | Use code OVERWATCH9
Screenshot: Blizzard
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch on sale for PC. Use the code OVERWATCH9 at checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $9. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a very fun multiplayer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $9, it’s a great entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

