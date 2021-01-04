Get Cyberbullied By Children Online When You Buy Overwatch for $9

Overwatch (PC) OVERWATCH9 Screenshot : Blizzard

I love Overwatch, but I haven’t played it in years. During one of my last sessions with the game in 2017, I played a round as Bastion and got absolutely wrecked. Several children got on mic to dunk on me and I decided I could never show my face in the shooter again. But you, dear reader, are likely stronger than me. I have faith that you are thick-skinned enough to brave the sea of mad children and enjoy a fun video game. If you fit that description, Eneba currently has Overwatch on sale for PC . Use the code OVERWATCH9 at checkout and you’ll get a digital key for just $9. All jokes about toxicity aside, Overwatch remains a very fun multipla yer experience that’s especially fun with friends. At $9, it’s a great entry into the series ahead of Overwatch 2, which is coming... eventually.

