Get Cute With The Official Animal Crossing Sticker Book

Animal Crossing Sticker Book Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Animal Crossing Sticker Book | $8 | Amazon



Hey all you Animal Crossing fans, I’ve got a cute little deal for you. The official Animal Crossing Sticker book is only $8. So yes, you can relive your already escapist paradise when you’re out in the real world! There’s a bunch of activities you or your kid can fill out and try, so if anything it’ll hold both your attention for a couple of hours. Y’all know I’m not a fan of Animal Crossing, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have fun! Grab this deal before it’s gone.