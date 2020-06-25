It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Cute With The Official Animal Crossing Sticker Book

Hey all you Animal Crossing fans, I’ve got a cute little deal for you. The official Animal Crossing Sticker book is only $8. So yes, you can relive your already escapist paradise when you’re out in the real world! There’s a bunch of activities you or your kid can fill out and try, so if anything it’ll hold both your attention for a couple of hours. Y’all know I’m not a fan of Animal Crossing, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have fun! Grab this deal before it’s gone.

Commerce Editor. Brooklyn born, Long Island raised. Black and Latina. Obsessed with skincare and '90s R&B. Actually went to Journalism school. Cares about social justice and Black writers.

