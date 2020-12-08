It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Cuphead for $9 and Use the Extra Savings to Replace Your Keyboard After You Break it in Half

Giovanni Colantonio
Cuphead | $9 | Eneba | Use code THEGAMEISVERYEASY
Cuphead | $9 | Eneba | Use code THEGAMEISVERYEASY

Ah, Cuphead! The delightful cartoon platformer that pays tribute to 1930's animation with its one-of-a-kind visual style. It’s hard not to be absolutely charmed by this labor of love. Except, of course, after you have died for the 50th time against a stupid haunted train car or something. It’ll make you want to break your keyboard over someone’s head. God. If you’re a glutton for punishment, Eneba currently has the game on sale for $9 after you use the promo code THEGAMEISVERYEASY (real cheeky, folks). You’ll get a digital key for the game, so make sure to reinforce all your PC gear so it’ll at least bounce when you throw it across the room.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

