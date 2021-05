Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike Image : Andrew Hayward

Jetson Bolt Folding E-Bike | $339 | Amazon



Zip around your city on a portable, electric bike with this deal on the Jetson Bolt e-bike. It’s $60 off the regular price at Amazon right now, and this foldable vehicle has a 17-mile range and hits speeds up to 15.5 miles per hour. It’s a handy option for compact commutes and errands, or just enjoying a nice day in the warmer months ahead.