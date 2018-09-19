Photo: Amazon

Oster raised the air fryer bar with its new Dura Ceramic Air Fryer. While other air fryers circulate the air via convection fans, this one also circulates your food with a tilted, rotating cooking chamber. By agitating your snacks, the cooker ensures that every side will come out equally cooked and crispy, all with little to no oil.

It’s sold for $130 since it was released in April, and today’s $117 deal is the first real discount we’ve seen.