Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Get Cozy With Up to 39% Off Weighted Blankets, Today Only

Quility Full-Size Weighted Blanket (Aqua/Grey/Navy, 20 lbs) | $68 | Amazon
With winter approaching, I’ve been spending even more time indoors and you probably are too. Why not take your comfort to the next level with a weighted blanket from Amazon’s Gold Box deal today? These heavy blankets help you get an even more restful night’s sleep and come in varying color, size, and weight options, from 7 to 30 pounds. The blankets all come with a duvet cover so you can easily wash just that to keep your blanket fresh and clean all season. For full-size beds, there are a few color options for the standard 20-pound blankets that are only $68 today (for the grey, navy, and aqua duvet cover options) and $81 for the pink.

Queen size options start at $82 and go up from there. You can also go for a heavier blanket with the 30-pound option. The general rule for weighted blankets is you take 10-12% of your body weight and add 1 lb. Check out more of the fabulously priced options available to you below.

