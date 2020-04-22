Get Cozy With $20 Sweatshirts from Jachs NY

Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts C20 Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fleece Crewneck Sweatshirts | $20 | Jachs NY | Use code C20



Many days, I just want to curl up on my bed and either binge Netflix or play video games until the day is over. Unfortunately, I have responsibilities that prevent that most of the time, but when I get a chance to, nothing beats a day of laying around. But, you need to dress for it! Jachs NY is having a sale on their super comfy fleece sweatshirts, and you can get something to wear on your lazy day in for just $20. Just make sure to use the code C20 at checkout to get the discount.

Advertisement