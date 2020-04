Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater | $36 | The Tie Bar | Use code WFH20

I’ve been obsessed with sweaters lately. I don’t know why, as I live in Florida where the temperature is “too damn hot” 10 months out of the year, but... sweaters are comfy. The Tie Bar doesn’t care that it’s almost May, and they have three great looking sweaters for you to grab. With the code WFH20, you’ll be able to grab them for $36. Might as well get two so you qualify for free shipping!

Advertisement