Get Cozy and Save 40% on These UGG Sherpa Throw Blankets

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket Graphic : Sheilah Villari

UGG Classic Sherpa Throw Blanket | $30 | Bed, Bath, & Beyond



Make fun of UGG if you want but they’re having a bit of a moment and a resurgence . Maybe Tom Brady was on to something? I’ve been a fan for years and I actually wear my c lassic II short boots just around my apartment because they are so warm. It’s like walking on a snuggly cloud. That same quality and coziness translates to all of UGG’s line including their Classic Sherpa Throw Blankets.

Warmth and comfort are key with everything UGG makes. These sherpa blankets are super soft and lavish. There’s definitely a color in the collection that will blend with your decor. These blankets will pop in any room be i t on a bed or over a sofa. Only the snow color isn’t discounted the $20 . The plush sherpa material provides the ultimate comfort and will keep you toasty in these frigid months. It’s easy to clean and can be tossed in the machine to wash. This blanket is sizable at 70" W x 50" L and is 100% polyester. This is a great classy gift if you’re stumped on what to get a loved one.

