Get Cooking With T-Fal's Three-Piece Fry Pan Set for Only $16

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set | $16 | Macy’s
This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.
Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.
Free shipping on orders over $25.
Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.