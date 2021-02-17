It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsKitchen

Get Cooking With T-Fal's Three-Piece Fry Pan Set for Only $16

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
123
Save
T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set | $15 | Macy’s
T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set | $15 | Macy’s
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set | $16 | Macy’s

This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans. For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up.

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook. At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends. Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to concoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions call for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
NordVPN 2-Year Membership
Click here for instant savings!
NordVPN 2-Year Membership

Subscribe for 2 years and get an extra 1-month, 1-year-, or 2-year plan added to your cart at checkout.

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter