Get Cooking With T-Fal's Three-Piece Fry Pan Set for Only $16

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

T-Fal 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set | $16 | Macy’s



This small but efficient bundle is a great starter set for someone just going out on their own or even to replace beat-up pans . For the rest of the week, save 64% on T-Fal’s 3-Pc. Fry Pan Set and quite literally heat things up .

Three different sizes of pans give options on what to cook and how much to cook . At eight, nine and a half, and twelve inches, whip up recipes for a solo night or one for a few friends . Each pan cooks evenly, so no fear of burning or undercooking any meal. They are non-stick, making dishes easier to c oncoct and simpler to clean up after. Each handle is designed with a comfort-grip making maneuverability a nonissue. They are safe to pop in an over up to 350° if your instructions cal l for some baking time. Each comes with a limited lifetime warranty and is dishwasher safe.

Free shipping on orders over $25.

