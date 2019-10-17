Get Compliant With Board Game Collection Law By Buying Scrabble For $10

The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Every respectable board game collection needs a copy of Scrabble. I’m sorry, it’s just the rules, in the same way that the QAT is a legal play, according to the rules.



So if you somehow don’t already own a box, or if you’ve “lost” one of your blank tiles and thus feel justified in turning one of your four E tiles upside down (you know who you are!), grab a new copy for $10 today on Amazon, the best price of the year.