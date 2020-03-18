Get Comfy With a $12 Pair of Fuzzy Memory Foam Slippers

Fuzzy slippers Graphic : Ignacia Fulcher

Fuzzy slippers | $12 | Amazon | Promo code M2TW5U48



While I am all for walking barefoot in your own home, sometimes it’s nice to feel warm and fuzzy while you’re lounging on the couch or jumping outside to get the mail. These fuzzy slippers are only $12 with a promo code, and have trusty memory foam, which means the soles of the slippers will actually mold to your flat feet or high arch, making them so fucking comfy wherever you wear them. They’re also non-skid, so you can definitely slip ‘em on during a quick run to the pharmacy or nearest Chick-Fil-A drive through. Get a pair before they’re gone.