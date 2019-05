Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to introduce the little ones in your life to Clue. If you think the adult version of the game is a little too murder-y for kids, then Clue Junior Game is a safe alternative. Rather than find out if someone was killed with a candlestick, kids can figure out The Case of the Missing Cake. Right now, the dessert-centric game is around $5 off its regular price on Amazon.