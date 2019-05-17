Photo: Amazon

We see deals on 10-15 pound weighted blankets with some regularity, but discounts on lighter blankets for kids, and ultra-heavy blankets for larger adults or for people who just want to feel like their ribs are being crushed by a blanket (hi) are harder to come by.



Today though, you can get a 5-pound blanket that’s perfect for a ~50 pound child for $40 with promo code YHBBED9I, or on the other end of the spectrum, a 20 pounder for $49 (code 8BIAT893) and a 25 pounder for $70 (code UPUT8QVN).

If you aren’t familiar, weighted blankets don’t just keep you warm. They can actually help ease anxiety after a tough day. Think about how nice it feels when the dentist puts that heavy apron on your chest. Now imagine it as a blanket, and at your home instead of the dentist. Doesn’t that sound nice?