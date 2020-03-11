Get Both Overcooked Games on Xbox One for $19

Overcooked + Overcooked 2 (Xbox One) | $19 | Woot

If you’ve ever wondered just how frantic running a kitchen is, Overcooked might be the game that best emulates the rush, and now, you can get the original game and the sequel — Overcooked 2 — for $19 from Woot, down from the usual $30. Overcooked is just as much a platformer as it is a puzzler, with unique stages that force you to think on your feet and meet the demands of a busy restaurant under less-than-ideal circumstances. Good luck taking that pizza out in time WHEN THE ENTIRE STAGE SPLITS IN HALF.

Oh, and these games are meant to be played with up to three people (couch co-op on the original, and online with the sequel), so grab some family and friends, decide who’s going to call the shots, and try not to let the stresses of line cooking ruin your relationship with them.