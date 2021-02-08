Get Borderlands 3 for $10 and Enjoy Both Some Lootin' and Some Shootin'

Borderlands 3 (PS4) | $10 | Best Buy

Borderlands 3 (XBO ) | $10 | Best Buy

For years now, Borderlands 3 has been on my “Maybe I’ll check it out when it’s cheaper” list. I loved the first two games, but I just didn’t have the time for another looter shooter while Destiny 2 was taking over my life. Well, that game is going through another quiet period and Borderlands 3 is now on sale for $10, so I might have to put my money where my mouth is. For the uninitiated, Borderlands 3 is a relatively wacky first-person shooter filled with loot and one-liners . The game has received consistent support since it launched in 2019, so it’s packed with content now. Plus, you’ll get a free next-gen upgrade with both the PS4 and Xbox One version. If you’re looking for a way to pass the time this month, hey, you can’t argue with $10. I’ve bought lunches for more than that.

