Get Boltune Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for Just $35

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones | $35 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones | $35 | Amazon | Clip coupon
Image: Andrew Hayward
Boltune Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones | $35 | Amazon | Clip coupon

Active noise canceling, which helps block out external noise, has long been a feature exclusive to the most premium of headphones. Lately, however, we’re seeing the tech creep down to more affordable options, and these Boltune cans are a key example.

Right now, you can snag Boltune’s hybrid active noise canceling wireless headphones for just $35 at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the page, shaving $20 off the list price. These cushy-looking Bluetooth 5.0 headphones promise up to 30 hours of battery life per charge and deep bass feedback. And while you might think that the price tag signals so-so quality, the 4.5-star rating from more than 1,600 customer reviews suggests that they’re very stellar for the price.

