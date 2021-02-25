Get Blasphemous, SNK Arcade Classics, and More This March Through Prime Gaming

Free 30-Day Trial Image : The Game Kitchen

Another month is upon us, because February is frankly rude. March is coming, which means that Spring will be here. We’re still not going anywhere though, so it’s time to play more video games whether you want to or not. Luckily, Prime Gaming is here to help. This month, Amazon’s gaming service is offering a whole batch of goodies, including free games and bonus drops in titles like Apex Legends, Star Wars: Squadrons, Smite, and much more. Subscribers can also grab an MVP bundle in Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout right now that includes a new skin and three crowns.

Of course, the main attraction is always free games. Players can get five free games starting on March 1, headlined by the indie Metroidvania and cult hit Blasphemous. In addition to that highlight, players can add SkyDrift, Tengami, Boomerang Fu, and Bomber Crew Deluxe to their library. March is also your last chance to get over 20 classic SNK games including The King of Fighters 2000 and Metal Slug 2. If you haven’t claimed those yet, get on it.

There’s tons more drops where that came from, so those who are curious can grab a grab a 30-day Prime trial today and see what all the fuss is about. At the very least, it’s worth checking out so you can grab a whole bunch of free games at once while you test out the free trial.

