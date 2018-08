Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition [PS4] | $25 | Amazon

Call of Duty Black Ops III Zombie Chronicles Edition [Xbox One] | $25 | Amazon

Treyarch’s Zombie Chronicles DLC for Call of Duty Black Ops III, which includes eight remastered zombies maps from various Call of Duty games, is absolutely terrific, but was perhaps tough to justify at $30. Now though, you can get the DLC and a copy of the full Black Ops III game for just $25 on PS4 and Xbox One.