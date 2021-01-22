Get Big Savings on Razer Gaming Accessories, and Yes, That Includes the Cat Headset

Up to 50% Off Razer Accessories Image : Giovanni Colantonio

If you’re looking to up your streaming mise en scène, Best Buy is running a big sale on Razer PC accessories that’s worth perusing. Everything from keyboards to headsets are on sale, so it’s a good chance to stock up. There have been a few other Razer sales recently, so here’s a few highlights of products that are unique to this round. First off, the star of the show: Razer’s Kraken Kitty headset is $110. Yes, the cat ear headphones. I don’t need to say much more about that. You can also grab the Kiyo webcam for $80, which comes with a built in ring light. If you’re less of a streamer and just want some good PC accessories, the DeaathAdder V2 gaming mouse is down to $100. Take a peek through the full list and see if anything speaks to your little RGB heart.