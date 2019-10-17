It's all consuming.
Get Between $10 to $20 Off GLOSSYBOX's Rose Gold Advent Calendar

Ana Suarez
Happy almost Halloween! Are you looking for a deal on Advent calendars this October? Now is your chance to save between $10 and $20 on GLOSSYBOX’s “It’s the Season to be Glossy” Advent Calendar. There are two deals on his Advent calendar currently that you’ll want to take advantage of.

GLOSSYBOX has packed the Advent calendar full of fan-favorite brands and newcomers, like Armani, Oribe, Phillip Kingsley, Viktor&Rolf, Christophe Robin, and Alterna. What makes this even more exciting is that it won’t be a bunch of mini-sized items that you’ll only get one to three uses out of. The calendar will have full and deluxe-sized items as well. And it’s only $99, but valued at $500.

The “It’s the Season to be Glossy” Advent Calendar is $99, but if you’ve never gotten a box from GLOSSYBOX, you can save 20% right now when you use promo code SPACE. If you have ordered a box previously, instead you can subscribe and save $10 on the calendar. You can choose your subscription length: three months, six months, or 12 months.

