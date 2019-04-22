Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

While it can be hard to justify paying more than $10 on a foundation, big brands often have formulas that last longer and won’t weigh down your skin. Right now, you can snag 50% off Benefit Cosmetics’ Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation, one such product, at Ulta.

The foundation retails for $29, but today it’s available for $14.50. The formula comes in 12 shades, from fair cool to dark warm, and there is an added bonus if you shop this brand regularly: If you spend $35 on Benefit Cosmetics products at Ulta, you will get a free Deluxe Roller Lash Mascara, while supplies last until April 27.