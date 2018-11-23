You’re not really supposed to think that hard about about your soap dispenser or your trash can; let Simplehuman do that for you. They’ve given all your average home essentials the glow up we never know we needed, and today, you can get a few of our favorites from the brand for a significant discount.
Even the dullest of trash cans is weirdly expensive; at least with Simplehuman, you’re getting a lot of bang for your buck. Our readers dubbed Simplehuman as their favorite kitchen trash can brand long ago, so if you need a new bin, choose one of several that are on sale now in a range of sizes, including cans with either step and touch-free functionalities.
This Simplehuman soap dispenser creates some of the best foam we’ve seen. Plus, it’s touch-free, because germs, and comes in three finishes, all of which are currently $10 off if you clip the coupon.
Finally, the only good shower caddies are Simplehuman shower caddies, and today, you can organize your bath time products in this adjustable, rust-resistant model for $104.