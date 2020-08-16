Get Back Into a Routine With a Fitbit One Fitness Tracker, Now $70 Off

Fitbit One Wireless Activity Plus Sleep Tracker Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Fitbit One Wireless Activity Plus Sleep Tracker | $180 | DailySteals

I get it, it’s been really hard to keep up with fitness routines in this hellish year. But the exercise can really help your mood, even if it’s just a stroll outside, and a fitness tracker can motivate to get you moving. DailySteals has refurbished Fitbit Ones to help get you moving for the low price of $180. Since these retail at $250, that’s a cool $70 off!

The Fitbit One isn’t a fitness watch—instead, this one clips to your waistband. It’ll track your steps and whether or not you climbed stairs (look, stairs are tough), as well as monitor your sleep activity. Sleeping well is just as important to your health as exercising! So if you’re interested, grab one of these Ones before it’s too late.