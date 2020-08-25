It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsPhotography

Get Aukey's Fancy 3-in-1 Dash Cam for $45 Off

gaiages
Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
873
Save
AUKEY Dual Dash Cam | $105 | Amazon | Use code NVWTVVQ2 
AUKEY Dual Dash Cam | $105 | Amazon | Use code NVWTVVQ2 
Graphic: Elizabeth Henges
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

AUKEY Dual Dash Cam | $105 | Amazon | Use code NVWTVVQ2

Dash cams are great for making sure you have evidence of an accident on the road for insurance companies... but if you’re an Uber or Lyft driver you know that footage of the inside of the car can be important too. Riders are responsible for the damage they cause, but if they fight about vomiting in the back seat or something similar, you have an additional headache on your hands. Aukey’s dual dash cam keeps an eye on the road and the back seat, making sure that you’ll be covered. Use the code NVWTVVQ2 at checkout to get one for only $105, and be prepared for anything.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Monday's Best Deals: Fossil Sport Smartwatch, 1-Year PlayStation Plus, Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Vac, 1080p Dash Cam, Fluance Turntable, Ring Light Kit, and More

Grab a Vava 8-in-1 USB-C Hub For $16

Sunday's Best Deals: Retro Pokemon Games, Akira 35th Anniversary Box, Dove Body Wash, and More

Home Theater Hoarders, Meet the HDMI Switcher