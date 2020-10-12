It’s Prime Day!
Get Aukey’s Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger for Only $20

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger | $19 | Amazon | Use Promo Code N4HDF32M + Clip 22% Coupon 
Aukey 60W PD USB-C Charger | $19 | Amazon | Use Promo Code N4HDF32M + Clip 22% Coupon 

Now’s your chance to snag Aukey’s 60W PD USB-C charger for just $29 when you use the offer code N4HDF32M. There’s just the single USB-C port, but you can use it to charge smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more at the fastest speeds possible. There’s also a USB-A port supporting up to 2.4A charging speeds. It’s also travel friendly with a foldable plug. This deal won’t last long, so grab one ASAP if you’re in need.

This deal was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 5/4/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 10/12/2020.

