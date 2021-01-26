Get Arcade1Up Retro Gaming Stools for $59 and Sit On the NBA Jam Logo

Arcade1UP NBA Jam Stool | $59 | Walmart

Arcade1UP Mortal Kombat Stool | $59 | Walmart

Arcade1UP Marvel Super Heroes Stool | $59 | Walmart

Arcade1Up is known for bringing retro gaming back into our lives in creative ways. From arcade cabinet reproductions to gaming pub tables, they offer a perfect way to build out a nice gamer cave. Some of their products are a bit more pratical too, like their line of retro gaming barstools. Today, you can grab a bunch of gaming stools on sale for $59 to really spruce up your theoretical bar. You can grab Mortal Kombat, NBA Jam, and Marvel Super Heroes stools at a discount right now, so pick whichever one you want to sit on more. Do you want to plant right down on Thanos’ face? Perfect! Want to just warm your buns on the heat of the NBA Jam logo? Hell yeah buddy! Live your best life. No rules, no masters, no bedtimes.