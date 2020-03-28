It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsCamping & Outdoors

Get Arc’teryx Rain Coats and More 25% Off at REI

Elizabeth Henges
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDeals
207
Save

25% off Arc’teryx Products | REI

REI is offering all sorts of great sales right now. Until April 6, you can save 25% off of Arc’teryx products. REI is also still offering free shipping, so you don’t need to worry about extra costs on these items.

Advertisement

You know what item stands out to me? The Arc’teryx Zeta SL Rain Jacket. It’ll probably start getting rainy soon (April showers bring May flowers!), and having a light but waterproof jacket is always a good move. With the 25% off, this item is now only $209. It might seem a little steep, but you pay for quality! You’re just paying a bit less for it with the sale.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Roll a D20 and Escape to Another World: The D&D Starter Set and Essentials Kit Are on Sale

Buy a Nomad Base Station to Charge All Your Apple Devices at Once, Get 50% off a Kevlar Cable

Live Life Headphone-Wire Free with $20 Wireless Earbuds

The Three Tiers of Dolby Atmos: In-Ceiling, Up-Firing, and Virtual Surround Compared