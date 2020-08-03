It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Get Apple’s AirPods With a Wireless Charging Case for $140

Quentyn Kennemer
 and Jordan McMahon
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsApple DealsAmazon Deals
7.2K
3
1
Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charger (2nd Generation) | $140 | Amazon
Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charger (2nd Generation) | $140 | Amazon
Graphic: Jordan McMahon
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charger (2nd Generation) | $140 | Amazon

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get with a wireless charging case for $140 at Amazon, the same price as the wired version. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

Advertisement

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/30/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Cargo Backpack With Powerbank
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Jordan McMahon

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sunday's Best Deals: Right Angle Clamps, Bath Towels, John Wick, Packs of Masks, and More

Eliminate Excess Calories With a Magic Chef Air Fryer for $35

Monday's Best Deals: HP Back-to-School Sale, Aukey 12-in-1 USB-C Hub, Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers, Gooloo 1500A Jump Starter, Taste of Asia Snack Mix, Reusable Face Shields, and More

Grab Three Final Fantasy XIV Expansions for $12 on PlayStation 4