Get Apple’s AirPods With a Wireless Charging Case for $140

Apple AirPods w/ Wireless Charger (2nd Generation) | $140 | Amazon

If you’ve been itching to up your audio game, or just need something to drown out the noise in your makeshift home office, consider Apple’s AirPods, which you can get with a wireless charging case for $140 at Amazon, the same price as the wired version. They’re portable, so you can carry them with you around the house, easy to pull out when you need to chat with someone, and they easily pair with all your Apple devices so you don’t have to keep futzing with Bluetooth settings all day.

This article was originally published by Jordan McMahon on 4/30/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 8/3/2020.