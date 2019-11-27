Get Anker's True Wireless Earbuds, Now Just $34

The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo True Wireless Earbuds | $34 | Amazon

The newest iteration of Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Neo are at an all-time low of $34, down from the usual $50. The headphones offer a true wireless experience with Bluetooth 5.0 connection that ensures they stay connected to your smartphone from longer distance.

The Soundcore boasts 5 hours of wireless playtime from a single charge and an extra 15 hours from the charging case. While it doesn’t compare to some of Anker’s more expensive models or even Apple’s AirPods, it’s still enough to get you through most situations.